Paylink sponsors Lagos SME Bootcamp, to host 500 small businesses

Paylink, the secure and instant web-based funds collection platform, is the sponsor of the 2020 edition of the annual Lagos SME Bootcamp which is set to host more than 500 Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria.

The event, which would hold fully online for the first time, would empower SMEs with key capabilities that would help owners and managers maximise relevant technology, reduce the risks of failure, and reposition for strategic growth and sustainability.

The Lagos SME Bootcamp will hold on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11:00 am. While participation is free, attendees are required to register on the organiser’s website.

The event will expose participants to competitive tactics and spur them to adopt innovative strategies to thrive in a dynamic business environment. Participants will also, among other advantages, benefit from the opportunity to maximise secure and seamless payment system, reposition their business online, and maximise other limitless channels for customer satisfaction and business growth.

Speakers at the event include Nkiru Olumide-Ojo, Finance Executive and Founder, The Lighthouse Women Network; Yinka Ogunnubi, Leading Financial Advisor and Group Treasurer, CFAO; Nkechi Oguchi, CEO, Ventures Park; Babatunde Irukera, CEO, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Adesuwa Opedun, Business Development Lead, Vertical Markets, SystemSpecs; Tunde Omotoye, Co-founder, HumanSquad; Damilare Zaccheus, Founder, OGZ Foundation; and Oluwakitan Babalola, Engagement Coordinator, Convention on Business Integrity.

This year’s Bootcamp is sponsored by Paylink, the web-based solution that helps individuals, online merchants, SMEs, religious organisation, NGOs, freelancers, fundraisers and many more to receive instant payments by sharing a customised link or scanning a QR code.

“Now more than ever, SMEs must better reposition, restrategise and strengthen their operation to harness the possibilities available in our current business climate and remain competitive in future.

This is one of the reasons we partnered with the organisers of the Lagos SME Bootcamp and we hope to be a part of the transformation story of SMEs across Nigeria,” said David Okeme, Divisional Head, Vertical Markets and Payment Application, SystemSpecs, developers of Paylink.

Also speaking, Ayo Bankole Akintujoye – who is the convener of the Bootcamp, noted the success of the earlier editions of the Bootcamp from which many businesses went on to scale and reach new markets.

Akintujoye said: “For this year’s edition, we are particular about giving SMEs the leverage needed to thrive in these changing times and encourage them, especially business owners and managers, to avail themselves of this opportunity.”

The Lagos SME Bootcamp is one of Nigeria’s largest gatherings of Small and Medium-scale Enterprise with the objective of enhancing their business management capabilities and better positioning them for growth.

