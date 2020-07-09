Paul Adefarasin, T. D. Jakes, Creflo Dollar, Mensa Otabil, others for Word Conference 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

…Event to hold virtually

The House On The Rock (HOTR) Church will be hosting the seventh edition of its annual Word Conference from Wednesday, July 15th to 19th.

It is scheduled to take place at 6 pm on weekdays and 9 am on weekends.

A statement by the organiser of the event said: “Due to the restrictions imposed by the global Covid19 pandemic, all five dates of this highly anticipated Conference will hold, for the first time, exclusively online. Participants can join the Conference on the Church website (www.houseontherock.org.ng), youtube.com/hotrlagos and facebook.com/houseontherock. The audio-only stream of the services will also be available on the Church website.

“This year’s Conference is themed ‘Exceeding Grace In Uncertain Times’, and is designed to equip Believers with the richer concepts of God’s grace on how to thrive in this season of uncertainty.

“Despite the border controls currently in place, the Church will continue in its long-standing tradition of featuring insightful teachings of Bible precepts by world-renowned gospel ministers. ”

There would be musical performances and ministrations by award-winning international and indigenous artistes namely.

They include Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey , Tye Tribbett, Sonnie Badu.

The HOTR Church choir, The Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir (LMGC), would be performing.

Attendance is free.

