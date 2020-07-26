Pastor’s son, five others nabbed over alleged rape of minors in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Uyo — A pastor’s son and five suspected rape and sex offenders are now cooling their heels in the cell of Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Ikoy Akpanabia, Ibesikpo-Asutan council of the State.

Police Public Relations Officer, CSP N-Nudam Fredrick, in a statement at the weekend, said all the six offenders confessed to having carnal knowledge of their victims.

He said they were nabbed following complaints and tip-off from some spirited members of the public.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Edgar Imohimi, has vowed that the command would not relent in its commitment to protecting victims of rape against any form of threats.

He quoted the Commissioner as advising the rape victims not to be dissuaded by stigmatization but should continue to report all cases of rape and other gender-based violence.

Imohimi, however, praised the judiciary for speedy trial of accused persons involved in sex-related cases, noting that there would be no haven for sexual offenders in the state.

He said, “Following a complaint on June 30 around 5pm, operatives of Mbo Division apprehended one Edet Godwin Edet ‘m’, 27 of Ntaikang in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area, who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect, Edet, who worships in the same church as the victim, lured her under the pretext of employing her as a salesgirl in his provisions shop, and thereafter took the advantage by raping her.

“And in Edet’s bid to send the girl away, he accused her of stealing N500 and, in the process inflicted a deep injury on her head with a machete.

“Following a tip-off on July 3 around 2.30pm, operatives of Ikot Abasi Division apprehended one Inyang Ufot Umoh ‘m’, 45, of Ikwa in Ikot Abasi LGA, who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of an 8-year-old girl on April 3, 2019.

“Following a reliable intelligence on June 2, officers of Family Support Unit apprehended one Victor Felix Ukpong ‘m’, 29, of No. 28 Okon Dan Street, Abak LGA, who raped a 5-year-old girl in his bedroom.

“Investigation shows that the mother of the victim took her to her pastor’s house for custody while she went to market, but the pastor’s son took advantage of the victim and raped her.

“Responding to a distress call on July 11 around 10pm, detectives of Essien Udim Division promptly apprehended one Effiong Peter Akpan ‘m’, 40, who hails from Adiasim Ikot Ekon village, Essien Udim LGA for conspiring with one other suspect, now at large and gang-raped a 12-year-old girl in a bush.

“Following a complaint on July 4 around 5pm, detectives of Ikot Ekpene Division apprehended one Etimbuk Moses Isong ‘m’, 16 of Nto Nsek, Ikot Ekpene LGA, who lured a 13-year-old girl with N500 and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her in his provisions shop.

“On July 13 around 5pm, operatives of Ikot Udota Division arrested one Samuel Ekpo Udo ‘m’, 28 of Effoi Idung Nsedep, Eket LGA, who forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl in a nearby bush.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

