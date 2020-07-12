Pastor Olowolafe, son dragged to Int’l Court

Kindly Share This Story:

Deacon and Elder at Covenant Chapel of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), in Toronto, Isaac Olowolafe Sr. and his son Isaac Jr. Olowolafe have been dragged to Onatorio Superior Court of Justice for issuing a dud cheque of $5,144,500.00 (five million one hundred and forty four five hundred dollars).

A statement by Chuka Okonkwo, who is one of the directors of Topwide Properties Ltd, the company located at the City of Mississauga in the Province of Ontario disclosed that in early 2016, Isaac Jr. Olowolafe approached the family that owned Topewide Properties Limited to discuss various real estate projects he wished to become involved in.

According to the statement, Isaac Jr. Olowolafe requested that the family provide him with financing so as to facilitate his involvement in these real estate projects.

Between April 13, 2016 and March 1, 2018 in a series of 26 transactions, the stated disclosed that Topwide advanced a total of $8,624,000 to Dream Fund Holdings Inc.

Dream Fund Holdings Inc. is a real estate investment company established by Isaac Olowolafe Sr. and his son Isaac Jr. Olowolafe.

“Topwide and Dream Fund Holdings Inc., the Brokerage and Isaac (collectively, DREAM) executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining Isaac’s understanding of his indebtedness as follows:

The repayment of one million one hundred thousand (Canadian) dollars ($1,100,000.00).

“The repayment amount Dream shall pay to Topwide on or before December 1, 2019 with equal and consecutive monthly installments including an annual interest rate of thirty percent (30%), paid by postdated cheques from June 1st 2019 to November 1st 2019.

The repayment of four million three hundred sixty thousand Canadian dollars ($4,360,000.00).

Also, the statement said that it was agreed that Dream shall pay to Topwide the Ajax/Gamble Investment Amount on or before by December 1, 2019 with equal and consecutive monthly installments including an annual interest rate of ten percent (10%), paid by postdated cheques from August 1st, 2019 to November 1st 2019.

In pursuant to the MoU, Dream executed a promissory note for the repayment amount, which set out, among other things, that the annual interest rate of thirty percent (30%) shall be applied both before and after maturity, demand, default and judgment.

The said promissory note also stipulated that interest was to be calculated and payable monthly on the first calendar day of each month, with the first payment due on June 1, 2019.

Overdue interest would be capitalized and added to the principal amount with interest at the aforesaid rate.

The payment of $5,144,500.00 to the Plaintiff on or before March 31, 2020 by way of a postdated cheque dated March 31, 2020 to be delivered to the Plaintiff upon

execution of the Addendum. This sum represents the balance of the Repayment

Amount and the Ajax/Gamble Investment Amount and half of the interest payments

ordinarily due to the Plaintiff in January, February and March 2020.

However, the cheque dated March 1, 2020 was returned by reason of insufficient funds. A copy of said cheque and the advice upon its return is attached

On or around March 10, 2020, I am advised by Ms. Henry that Isaac attended at her office to provide a cheque payable to Topwide dated March 31, 2020 for the sum of $5,144,500 which would represent the final payment to which Dream had agreed pursuant to the Addendum executed on or about January 7, 2020. A copy of the cheque is attached as Schedule “D”.

“I attempted to deposit the cheque dated March 31, 2020 on or about March 31, 2020. However, I was later advised by the bank that the cheque had been returned because the account on which it had been drawn had been closed. A copy of the cheque and the advice upon its return is attached to my statement as Schedule “E”.

