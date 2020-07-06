Party Crisis: Seal up SDP’s secretariat in Ondo, Chairman tells IGP

Kindly Share This Story:

Arogbonlo Israel

Following the crisis in the Ondo State chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Acting Chairman of the party, Dele Thomas has called on the Inspector-General of Police, to instruct Ondo State Commissioner of Police to immediately seal up the party secretariat in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure by the State Acting Chairman of the party, Mr Dele Thomas, Monday.

According to him, the closing down of the secretariat would prevent the crisis in the party to further degenerate and preventing needless faceoff.

The State Working Committee of the SDP, which had been embroiled in a leadership tussle, had declared its dissolution by the Prof. Tunde Adeniran-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as illegal.

Vanguard learnt erstwhile Chairman, Hon. Korede Duyile has decided to step aside for a caretaker committee to handle the affairs of the party till November National Convention of the party.

The Committee at a meeting in June announced the legal Adviser of the party in the state, Mr Dele Thomas as its acting Chairman, the SWC also suspended the former candidate of the party in the 2016 governorship election, Dr Olu Agunloye over allegations of anti-party activities and gross misconduct.

Thomas also urged the police and DSS to immediately beam their investigative searchlights on certain members of the party that have been parading themselves as national and state officers of SDP after their tenure had elapsed.

He added that some factional members of the Prof. Tunde Adeniran-led NWC of the SDP had decided to confer on themselves the bragging rights of impersonation and forgery in a bid to achieve their ulterior motives.

“Constitution of the SDP in Article 13.ii and 13. iii clearly stipulate the powers, responsibilities and limitation of the powers of the National Working Committee.

“This section also makes it abundantly clear that the NWC of the SDP shall be responsible to the National Executive Committee”.

“It is a glaring fact of law that the Adeniran-led NWC, whose tenure of office had elapsed in accordance with Article 19.1 of SDP constitution does not possess the constitutional power to dissolve Ondo State Working Committee.

It is of interest to know when and where did the NEC of SDP meet to approve the dissolution of Ondo State Working Committee,” he said

The Acting Chairman also accused the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the 2016 election, Dr Olu Agunloye of creating an office, Deputy National Chairman South, for himself, which he said was alien to the constitution of SDP.

He challenged the ‘self-proclaimed’ Southwest Vice Chairman of the party, Hon. Bade Falade to produce any evidence of the party’s congress where he was so elected.

He later urged the National leader of the party, which is the only elected National Assembly member of the party, Hon. Tajudeen Adefisoye not to get tired of intervening in the crisis, despite frustrations from some quarters.

Thomas noted that any gubernatorial candidate willing to contest under the SDP platform ahead of Oct. 10 gubernatorial election should be very careful as who to deal with to avoid pre-election litigation in court.

Vanguard News

