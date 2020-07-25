Breaking News
Translate

Pantami orders NIPOST to suspend new courier services’ licence fees 

On 5:22 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

FG approves new guidelines for courier, logistics operations

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami has ordered the Nigerian Postal Services, NIPOST, to suspend the new tariff on registration of courier services in the country.
Reacting to complaints by Nigerians on the new hike, Dr Pantami, under whose purview the supervision of NIPOST falls, took to his Twitter handle to reiterate the position of the Federal Government on the increment.

Also read: NIPOST signs MOU to distribute books, music, movies

According to a statement by his Spokesperson, Mrs. Uwa Suleiman, the Minister said his attention was drawn to an increase of licence fees, which was not part of the regulation earlier approved for the agency.
With this directive, he said that the Chairman of NIPOST  and the Post Master General had been contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to the Ministry by Monday.
The Minister further buttressed that “the power of regulation of NIPOST lies with the Minister, insisting that any change of fees must be approved by him if the need be.
Pantami, who acknowledged the financial contain facing Nipost noted that he took the decision in view of economic hardship Nigerians ate going through.
“I know the economic challenges of NIPOST. However, looking at the economic hardship of our citizens, we need to suspend any move,” he said.
The statement however, stated that the directive came  amidst ongoing efforts by the Minister to reposition the Postal Services sector for optimal efficiency, in line with global best practices and as enshrined in the Universal Postal Union (UPU)global resolution of September 2019.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!