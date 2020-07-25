Oyo State COVID-19 death toll rises to 24

Kindly Share This Story:

Oyo State has reported two new COVID-19 deaths as the number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 2,497 on Friday night.

Gov. Seyi Makinde revealed, via his Twitter handle, that the state’s COVID-19 death toll had increased to 24.

Makinde also revealed that the state had discharged 22 more COVID-19 patients, following their recovery from the dreaded disease.

The new data also revealed that a total number of 1325 patients are currently being treated for the coronavirus illness in the state.

“Twenty-two confirmed COVID-19 cases received their second NEGATIVE test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 1,146.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for 191 suspected cases came back POSITIVE.

“The cases are from Iseyin (55), Lagelu (37), Ibarapa Central (21), Egbeda (11), Oyo East (9), Ibadan North (8), Orelope (8), Afijio (6), Ona Ara (6), Ogbomosho South (6), Ogbomosho North (4), Ido (4), Ibadan North West (3), Oluyole (3), Atiba (3) and Oyo West (3) among others.

“Ibadan South West (1), Ibadan North East (1), Akinyele (1), and Ibadan South East (1) Local Government Areas. So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 2,497.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19 related deaths in the state. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is twenty-four,” he said.

The state on Friday night recorded its highest one-day total of new Coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 191 new infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Friday night tally revealed that the state also toppled Lagos State from the number one spot in daily new infections.

NAN

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: