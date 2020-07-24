Oyo leads in new COVID-19 cases with 191, as total nears 40,000

By Chioma Obinna
Nigeria, on Friday, confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, as Oyo State led with 191 cases.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in its daily update, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and the FCT.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: Lagos sets up outpatient facility to monitor reinfection
It noted: “The 591 new cases reported from 17 states of Oyo 191, Lagos -168, FCT -61, Ondo -29, Osun -26, Ebonyi-24, Edo-23, Ogun-14, Rivers-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Kaduna-10, Katsina-6, Borno-4, Ekiti-3, Delta -3, Imo-3, and Niger-1.
“Till date, 39,539 cases have been confirmed, 16,559 cases have been discharged and 845 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” NCDC added.
NCDC tweeted about the new COVID-19 infections:
591 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Oyo-191
Lagos-168
FCT-61
Ondo-29
Osun-26
Ebonyi-24
Edo-23
Ogun-14
Rivers-13
Akwa Ibom-12
Kaduna-10
Katsina-6
Borno-4
Ekiti-3
Delta-3
Imo-3
Niger-1
39,539 confirmed
16,559 discharged
845 deaths pic.twitter.com/6ShOHoggtS
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 24, 2020