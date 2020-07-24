Breaking News
Oyo leads in new COVID-19 cases with 191, as total nears 40,000

On 12:56 am
COVID-19 cases

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria, on Friday, confirmed 591 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, as Oyo State led with 191 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, in its daily update, said the cases were recorded in 17 states of the federation and the FCT.

It noted: “The 591 new cases reported from 17 states of Oyo 191, Lagos -168, FCT -61, Ondo -29, Osun -26, Ebonyi-24, Edo-23, Ogun-14, Rivers-13, Akwa Ibom-12, Kaduna-10, Katsina-6, Borno-4, Ekiti-3, Delta -3, Imo-3, and Niger-1.

“Till date, 39,539 cases have been confirmed, 16,559 cases have been discharged and 845 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre, EOC, activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities,” NCDC added.

