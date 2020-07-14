Oyo Assembly summons contractors over N14bn abandoned water projects by previous administration

Kindly Share This Story:

THE Oyo State House of Assembly has summoned the Chairman, Water Cooperation of Oyo State, Dr. Adebayo Adepoju, over poor water supply and obsolete water projects in the state.

The assembly, at its Tuesday’s plenary, also resolved to invite the contractors whose portable water projects were awarded to up to the tune of N14 billion by previous administrations in the state but which they left undone.

The resolution came to fore shortly after the House Committee on Water Resources presented a robust report on the state of water supply in the state.

In his reaction to the failed and abandoned projects by the past administrations in the state, the Speaker, Mr. Adebo Ogundoyin, maintained that the manner in which the immediate past administration handled water supply in the state was irresponsible.

He, however, declared a state of emergency on water supply in the state and charged the House Committee on Water Resources to swing into action and fish out more abandoned water projects in the state.

In another development following a motion moved by the lawmaker, representing Afijio State constituency, Mr. Seyi Adisa, the speaker has ordered an immediate probe into illegal travel agencies operating in the state and those suspected to have hands in human trafficking and report back to the house in the next two weeks.

In a similar vein, the house observed the first reading, Ministry of Finance Bill-2020; Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism Bill-2020; Ministry of Special Duties Bill-2020; Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Cooperatives Bill-2020; and Ministry of Establishments and Training Bill-2020.

