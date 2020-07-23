Oyo Assembly ready to give legislative backing to tourism development — Speaker

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE Oyo State House of Assembly has expressed its readiness to give necessary legislative supports that would accelerate the development of tourism sector in the state in line with the vision and mission of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration.

The assurance was given yesterday, by the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, while receiving the Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Mr Akeem Ademola Ige in his office.

Ogundoyin, who frowned at the state of facilities and infrastructures at the tourism sites in the state, said that the Assembly was already working on a tourism bill that would change the status quo.

According to the Speaker: “Oyo State is blessed with a lot of tourism potentials and heritage which are supposed to be generating income to the state, but it is a pity that most of them are not in a good shape but we as lawmakers, are taking steps that will enhance the development of the sector.”

“We are reaching out to all stakeholders in the sector in order to have detailed and comprehensive information and come out will robust legislation that will make the sector grow.”

While commending Mr Ige for considering the lawmakers as one of the vital stakeholders to be consulted in the development agenda that the government is planning for the tourism sector, Ogundoyin hinted that the sector as it is in the state, is at zero, owning to neglected by the previous administration, stressing that this was the reason the Assembly under his leadership, is desirous to give legislative backing not only to tourism but also cultural heritage in the state.

He said further: “I have to commend you for the steps you have taken so far and to let you know that we have been monitoring your activities since your assumption of office. We have no doubt in your ability to discharge your duties effectively considering your antecedents in the past as council chairman and ex-lawmaker in this hallowed chamber.”

“We are happy that we now have a government that has a keen interest in the development of the tourism industry,” he asserted.

Earlier in his remark, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture and Tourism, Mr Akeem Ademola Ige said that his visit to the speaker was in continuation of his consultation with major key stakeholders and practitioners in the tourism sector to form a synergy with the government in order to realise the lofty agenda of the state Governor Makinde, who he said, was interested in making the state a preferred tourism destination in Nigeria and to convey his readiness to give all it takes to achieve that agenda to them.

He added that recently, the government has placed an advert in the newspaper to invite interested investors to come and invest on any of its tourism sites, stressing that sequel to that publication, some investors have signified their interest to partner the government which would yield to a positive result in the realization of its objective very soon.

“I have been to some of the sites and from all indications, there is greater hope for the tourism sector in Oyo State. I consider meeting you very important because of the need for legislative backing and support and I am happy for the assurances you have given to us,” Ige asserted.

Vanguard News

