Oyetola describes Deputy as a loyal subordinate

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has congratulated his deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, on the celebration of his 55th birthday anniversary, describing him as a loyal deputy who typifies the Omoluabi ethos, which Osun holds dear.

Oyetola hailed his deputy’s commitment and dedication to the ideals, policies, and programmes of the All Progressives Congress-led administration in the State, saying he remains a Deputy Governor every reasonable and responsible Governor would always crave for.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday said the vibrancy and capacity of the Deputy Governor impacted positively on the overall achievements of the State Government, particularly in the State’s battle to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

He joined family members, friends, and political associates of Mr. Alabi in wishing him blissful birthday celebrations.

“Our Deputy Governor, as you celebrate your 55th birthday today, I pray to Almighty God to grant you many more years in good health, wisdom, and knowledge to continue to serve our State and humanity at large.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Osun, I join a worthy son of Osun and a leading member of our cabinet, to thank God for his life that has been filled with laudable achievements and accomplishments.

“I pray God to continue to keep him in good health and bless him with many more years of robust service to the government and people of Osun,” Oyetola said.

