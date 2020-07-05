Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Owolabi Salis, the governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy, AD, in Lagos State in the 2019 election, has lost his mother, Mama Tayibat Tijanni Fakunmoju.

She was 98 years old, and is survived by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and a sister.

Late Madam Fakunmoju died in her sleep on Friday, July 3, and was committed to mother earth Saturday, July 4, in line with Islamic injunctions.

She will be remembered for her generosity, a legacy inherited by her last son, Chief Owolabi Salis.

According to a release by the burial committee, a programme to celebrate her life will soon be unveiled.

Salis is a popular New York-based attorney, whose practice is devoted to helping the poor people of all nationalities of the world and uplifting immigrants to greater heights.

He is featured in top 100 lawyers in USA and top attorneys of North-East USA.

He holds chieftaincy titles nationwide, including the Akinyegun of Owu Kingdom, Jagun Basorun of Ibadanland, the Olori Eyo Agere of Lagos, Magayaki Giade, Bauchi and Enyioma Ndigbo Gburugburu Etitti Mgboko, Abia.

Vanguard

