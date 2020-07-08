Over 43, 978 COVID-19 tests conducted in Lagos — Abayomi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has said that over 43,978 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in Lagos on his twitter handle, the commissioner noted that as of July 5th, 6, 594 of active cases being monitored in communities by COVID19 Lagos response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments.

He said as of 5 July, out of 816 COVID tests carried out, 199 was positive.

He noted that: “2,422 active cases in the communities are yet to turn up for admission in care centres either due to ignorance or fear of stigmatization or preference for home care treatments.

Currently, Lagos has 11, 520 confirmed cases, 9,696 active cases, of the confirmed cases 1,707 patients have since been discharged from COVID19 care Centres following full recovery and 364 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres.

Also, 1313 people have died according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Vanguard

