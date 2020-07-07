Outcomexpo unveils virtual expo centre

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

With technology shrinking the world to a global village, Outcomexpo, a mobile-friendly indigenous solution that allows event organisers to run trade shows and exhibitions, has been launched into the Nigerian market.

Speaking to technology journalists in a virtual press conference, Maritha Anyanwu, Head, Media & Publicity Outcomexpo.com, said the development of the solution was informed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has compelled the event industry across the globe to look for new and innovative ways to stay relevant.

She explained that “under these circumstances, Outcomexpo stepped up to fill the much-needed gap and bring relief by launching a world-class digital expo centre, which can be used by any organiser across the globe.

ALSO READ:

“It is mobile-friendly and allows organisers to host digital trade shows. Buyers from the comfort of their homes or offices can attend without physical and geographical barriers associated with traditional expos.”

She added that while the solution enables exhibitors to understand and get insights to buyers behaviour via rich reporting and advanced analytics by showcasing on the digital platform, organisers get huge cost savings on venue, travel, hotel, logistics and other expenses.

“Buyers have ease of registration and access from the comfort of their homes without going through hassles and stress just to get to the venue. They also have real-time live chat and one-on-one video with exhibitors,” she further noted.

Speaking on other features and benefits of the solution, she disclosed that exhibitors could have their customisable display booth showcasing company multimedia elements, including e-brochures, posters, videos and more.

Showcase unlimited product offerings with rich content formats and allow attendees to access and explore these offerings from the comforts of their homes, she said.

Live communication between buyers and exhibitors in real-time through chat facilities and to bring about a more engaging and interactive experience, Anyanwu said, is among unique features of the digital platform.

Other unique features of the platform, she said, are excellent sources of acquisition of new suppliers, possibility of reaching to bulk buyers who rarely participate in traditional fairs, but who spend a lot of time on the internet.

Others are lower costs of participation in a digital expo, high returns on investment in participating in the digital expo in comparison with the participation in the traditional expo, are also among the benefits and features of the digital platform.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: