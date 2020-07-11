Osun SSG, 21 others recover from COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Government on Saturday confirmed that its Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Similarly, 21 other patients have also tested negative and have all been discharged.

The State however announced the discovery of 23 additional cases in the State, saying they were contacts from previous cases in the State.

It will be recalled that the SSG had about 10 days ago tested positive for the virus. But by Friday evening, the confirmatory test carried out after days of care and treatment returned negative, Dr. Isamotu further revealed.

He disclosed that some of the staff of the Osun SSG who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 were among those who tested negative.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, made the announcements in a statement on Saturday morning in Osogbo.

The Commissioner appealed to citizens and residents of the State to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down by the State against the spread of the virus.

He also revealed that with the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State has risen to 233 with 116 active cases, adding that the State has successfully treated and discharged 110 patients, while seven deaths have so far been recorded.

Meanwhile, the committee enforcing the Ijesaland lockdown also expressed dissatisfaction with the compliance level of the exercise so far.

This is just as it warned people from other parts of the country living in Ijesaland against flouting government’s directives designed to prevent community transmission of Coronavirus in the State.

It condemned in its entirety the high level of disobedience displayed by some artisanal miners resident in some parts of Ijesaland since the beginning of the lockdown in the areas, insisting that the migrants in Ifewara and its environs in Atakunmosa West Local Government had turned deaf ears to lockdown order imposed on the area.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

