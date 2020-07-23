Osun Assembly screens nominees for Amotekun commandant, chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

The Osun House of Assembly on Thursday screened Gov. Gboyega Oyetola’s nominees for the positions of Commandant and Governing Board Chairman of Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the names of the nominees were forwarded to the Assembly on Tuesday for confirmation through a letter to the Speaker of the House.

Oyetola asked the legislators to confirm the appointments of Rtd. Brig-Gen. Isa Aderibigbe as Governing Board Chairman of the Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps, and Rtd. Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinbi as the Corps Commandant.

The nominees were asked series of questions concerning security and the positions for which they were nominated.

Speaking to journalists after the screening, Rtd. Brig-Gen. Adewinbi (Amotekun commandant nominee) said he was happy to be recognised and called to serve his state by the governor.

Adewinbi said that if confirmed, he would liase with traditional rulers and local government chairmen to recruit local hunters and vigilantes to provide security in local communities.

He said that the screening of recruits into the Amotekun corps would be thorough and only disciplined personnel would be selected for training in surveillance and intelligence gathering to assist the police and other security agencies.

Also speaking, the Chairman nominee for Amotekun Governing Board, Rtd. Brig-Gen. Aderibigbe said he would use his 33 years military experience to achieve the desired objective of the state security outfit

