Osun Amotekun arrests another 3 Chinese nationals, 21 others over illegal mining

By Shina Abubakar

The Amotekun Corps in Osun state has arrested another three Chinese nationals, suspected to be illegal miners in a community in the state.

It was gathered that the corps invaded Ido-Oko community after a tip-off from residents of the village.

The Corps also apprehended 20 locals, including 17 northerners and 4 persons from the Southeast.

The Director-General of the corps, Amitolu Shittu told journalists that the operation was a product of intelligence that mining activities were going in the area.

It gathered that the Chinese nationals have been handed over to the Nigeria Police for security check.

However, Shittu commended residents of the community for providing information to the corps, saying with their cooperation the communities would be better policed.

He also reiterated the corps readiness to provide effective services to the populace by ensuring that lives and properties of residents are safe at all times.

Vanguard News Nigeria

