Ossai greets Okowa at 61, says his achievements are monumental

The Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Special Duties Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has felicitated with the Delta State Governor on the occasion of his 61st birthday anniversary, saying that Okowa’s achievements are Monumental

Ossai in a goodwill message said “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the past 5 years has transformed thousands of Delta Youths from Job seekers to job creators, Constructed and commissioned road projects across the State including riverine communities.

“Your Excellency, Your 61st birthday worth celebrating by the world looking at your monumental achievements.

“Just 5 years as Governor despite the huge challenges ranging from heavy salary burden, huge debts your administration has witnessed unprecedented transformations.

“You kept your Covenant with Deltans by spreading infrastructural development, human capital development, job creation to the three senatorial districts that made up the state.

“Not just that your Excellency, you made Delta Youths millionaires through your Job Creation programmes.

“Today because of you, we now have thousands of our Youths who were job seekers now job creators”.

