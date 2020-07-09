Breaking News
Osinbajo never received N4billion from Magu ― Akande

On 4:00 amIn Newsby
Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, Wednesday, described the report that Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo had collected N4 billion from the embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu as fake news.

Reports had claimed that Osinbajo also allegedly gave instructions to Magu to release some of the recovered loots.

He explained that Osinbajo has never been involved in such shady activities.

He said, “Inundated by wide circulation of Fake News about VP’s purported involvement in some EFCC recovery billions, please be rest assured they’re all LIES calculated to confuse and concocted to smear Prof. Osinbajo’s image.

“The VP hasn’t and will never be involved in any such shady activities.”

Vanguard Nigeria News

