Oshiomhole only disappointed because Obaseki refused to be used ― Osagie

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, has said the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is only disappointed because Governor Godwin Obaseki refused to be used in his quest to become a godfather in the state.

In a statement, the governor’s aide said the recent vituperation of the former National Chairman is just an expression of his frustration over his failure to achieve his goal to govern Edo State for a third term using Governor Obaseki as a proxy.

According to him, “In 2016 when Oshiomhole nominated and supported Obaseki, his hidden motive was to use Governor Obaseki who he thought would be a pawn in his game to defraud Edo people and enthrone himself as the ultimate godfather of Edo politics at the expense of the will and wishes of Edo people.

“However, Obaseki’s refusal to mortgage the interest of the majority of Edo people for the satisfaction of the avarice of Oshiomhole and his handful of greedy followers is the cause of Oshiomhole’s bitterness which has led him to bury himself in pursuit of an innocent governor who is trying to do the right thing for his people.”

“If Oshiomhole had made any mistake in supporting Obaseki in 2016, it is to the extent that he thought that the Governor will submit himself as a tool to be used to hold the collective will and best interest of all Edo people hostage and for this Obaseki owes Oshiomhole no apologies because the interest of Edo people is and will always be greater than the interest of one man,” Osagie added.

Vanguard

