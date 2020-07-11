Oritsejafor, Suleman, others mourn American televangelist, Cerullo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sam Eyoboka

Nigerian clergymen have taken to social media to pay their tributes to the late televangelist, Morris Cerullo, who died on Saturday July 11 in San Diego, California, United States at 88.

Senior pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman took to social media to pay his tribute to the late preacher.

“He started ministering as a child but ministered to over 1billion people around the world..made such huge and undeniable impact..redefined evangelism with great passion..death is not a tragedy, an unfulfilled life is..goodnight DR MORRIS CERULLO..rest in peace sir..” Apostle Suleman wrote.

Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo also paid his tribute via a twitter post.

“My father – Dr. Morris Cerullo!

“Like a good soldier of Christ, you fought a good fight, finished your course and kept the faith (2 Tim 4:7).

“Our consolation is that you lived an impactful life, raising men across the globe for Jesus.

“Adieu Papa Cerullo! We will miss you dearly”

Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, and immediate past CAN and PFN president, Papa Ayo Oritsejafor has this to say about the late man of God:

“My Father, mentor, and friend Dr Morris Cerrullo has ascended to heaven. My heart goes out to the entire Cerrullo family. Your legacy will forever be remembered.

“Rest on God’s General. You will be greatly missed. RipMorrisCerullo”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

