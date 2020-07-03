Orbih was responsible for weakening of APC in Edo — Ezeh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Prince Lawrence Ezeh has stated that the crisis which weakened the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Edo state, was as a result of the leadership trait of the newly appointed Caretaker Chairman of the Zonal Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South South Zone, Chief Dan Orbih.

Orbih resumed office as the zonal chairman of the party on Tuesday, at the zonal party headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Describing Orbih as best man for the job, Ezeh, who contested in the 2019 Senatorial elections for Enugu East, also expressed hope that the PDP will take over Nigeria leadership in 2023 .

“Chief Orbih’s capable leadership of the PDP in Edo State led to the weakening and eventual splitting of the opposition APC in the state, and I am certain that with his leadership PDP will grow, not just in the South-South zone, but across the country as a result of Orbih’s fighting spirit,” Ezeh said.

In his account, Orbih said that the zone would experience breath of fresh air with new positive beginnings for the betterment of the party.

“At my assumption of office as the zonal chairman of our party in the South-South, I can say that my zone has become the first zone under the present situation to have all the states in the zone as PDP states.

“There is no zone that can take that credit; so to a large extent, my coming on board has further strengthened the party not just in the zone, but the country at large, and this is very key as we match towards 2023”, Orbih said.

