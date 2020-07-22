Open airspace to avoid further economic meltdown, Aviation Minister urged

Kindly Share This Story:

The Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has been urged to open the Nigerian Airspace for airline operators, to avoid further meltdown of the economy.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on Wednesday morning was the CEO, Aeroland Travels, Mr. Segun Adewale, who has tasked the Federal Government, to see reasons with operators and those in related businesses, why airports across the country, should be opened for both local and international flight.

According to him, he said since the lockdown started in March due to COVID19, the travel and tours industry which has over 20,000 direct members and employees running into hundreds of thousands, have not had it good.

He said, it was good that the government worked very hard to contain COVID19 pandemic, which is a global phenomenon, but while the airspace was locked down, that, it did not inhibit private jets and chartered aircraft from moving in and out of Nigeria, which negates the need for a lockdown of our airspace in the first instance.

A lot of families that depend on their daily bread, working in our industry, have been going through severe pains, as the promise of Federal government’s loan/palliative, through the designated Micro Finance bank, aimed at cushioning the effect of the lockdown was not accessible by employees of our industry.

Adewale stated further that, most of the countries, who were severely hit by COVID19, are now opening their economy, calling on the Federal government to consider a quick opening of the airports.

The reality is that we cannot lockdown forever, and we must not also allow our economy to collapse, but must manage to strike a balance, he noted.

He, however, commended the Aviation minister, Hadi Sirika, for making clarifications on the reports making the rounds that the closure of international airspace has been extended till October 15, 2020.

Sirika on Tuesday clarified that the circular by Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, is a 90-days routine to airmen not an extension of the ban.

