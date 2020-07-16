OPEC puts conformity level at 107% as Bonny light crude remains stable 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Udeme Akpan & Ediri Ejoh

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, has put the conformity level of OPEC and non-OPEC members at 107 per cent, thus raising hope for market stability.

Meanwhile, the price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light remains stable at $40.57 per barrel, thus indicating that the market has not yet responded to the outcome of a just concluded OPEC Committee meeting.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard at the end of its 20th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), meeting, OPEC, stated: “The Committee reviewed the crude oil production data for the month of June 2020 and welcomed the significant performance in the overall conformity level for participating OPEC and non-OPEC Countries at 107 per cent in June 2020, an achievement that found wide recognition in the market.

“The Committee noted that removing the credit for over-conformity results in a conformity level of 95% in June 2020.”

