Onyekuru flies out to Monaco with family at first wedding anniversary

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru, has flown out with his family in a private jet to Monaco, “to meet up with club commitments”.

The former on-loan Galatasaray winger, who featured for the three-time African champions at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, where they scooped bronze, on the back of a slim 1-0 victory over Tunisia, departed the shores of Nigeria last night aboard a private charter flight, which flew direct to the Principality city of Monaco, France.

Photos of Onyekuru on the luxurious seat of the private jet, with his wife Esty and two children, surfaced online on the day of their first year wedding anniversary, with friends and well wishers celebrating them.

Among them, was FA-licensed football agent and international brand strategist, Drew Uyi.

Reacting, Onyekuru thanked his well-wishers, adding that he was “onboard a flight with family to Monaco to meet up with club commitments.

Onyekuru’s departure to his professional base is not unconnected with preparations by Monaco for the start of the 2020-2021 French Ligue 1 season on August 21.

Onyekuru is expected to play a leading role in Monaco’s assault for glory next season, with new manager, Niko Kovac, planning a new attacking setup that will see the Nigerian ace playing a pivotal part in the scheme of things.

The talented player, who is married to Esty, who is from Edo State and blessed with a son and daughter, only recently highlighted his desire to help Monaco achieve big things in the French top flight.

Onyekuru used the $45,000 private jet flight because of restriction of international flights and commercial travel ban, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

