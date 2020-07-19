Onuesoke queries appointment of northerners as EFCC Chair

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain and Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, as queried the continuous appointment of northerners as head of Nigeria anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Onuesoke, in reaction to the suspended EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and his temporary replacement with a northerner, Mohammed Umar, wondered if there was any law that says EFCC Chairman can only come from the North?

In a statement, he said: “Is there any law that says EFCC chairmen can only come from the North? Magu goes and is replaced with another northerner, Mohammed Umar.

“There have now been five chairmen. Each has been a northerner. What‘s happening? Are there no credible southerners?”

He said this is abnormal since Nigeria has people from other tribes who are qualified and capable of heading the EFCC and doing a good job of it.

Onuesoke argued that the appointment of only northerners to head such sensitive and important government agencies, such as EFCC was not good for a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria.

“The appointment of the EFCC chairpersons since inception started with Nuhu Ribadu from Adamawa, Farida Waziri from Benue, Ibrahim Lamorde from Borno, Ibrahim Magu from Borno and Mohammed Umar, who is equally from the Northern part of the country,” he noted.

