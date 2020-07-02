Ondo’s Chief Medical Director tests positive for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Ondo state’s University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

A statement by Adeeyo Babatunde on behalf of the CMD said he” is currently being treated and responding to the treatment positively.

The statement advised all members of staff of the Teaching Hospital to go about their normal duties and continue to observe universal precautions against the COVID-19.

It reads ”this is to inform the members of staff of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital and the general public that the Chief Medical Director was positive to COVID-19 test conducted on him after he exhibited symptoms relating to coronavirus disease.

“However, the CMD is currently being treated and he is responding to the treatment positively.

“All members of staff of the Teaching Hospital and the general public are hereby advised to go about their normal duties and continue to observe universal precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, as we also wish the CMD quick recovery”

Also, the wife of the state’s governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Betty’s health status announcement is coming a few days after her husband, state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, embarked on self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

