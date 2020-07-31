Ondo2020: political movement of Rep Adefisoye bigger than entire SDP structure — Aide

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with the policy of integrity feedback of Rep Tajudeen Adefisoye, it is important to update all the authentic delegates of SDP and the followers of Small Alhaji on the status of our gubernatorial candidate, Alhaji Adekunle Saliu.

We will like to bring to the notice of our people that for now, the name of our governorship candidate, Alhaji Adekunle Saliu is not on INEC list for the October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election in Ondo State. Although a case had already been filed in court to this effect and we are pretty upbeat of a positive outcome.

Also read:

We are all witnesses to how the name of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN was initially omitted from INEC in 2016 governorship election in Ondo State but was eventually restored to the last few days to the election. Another case insight was the initial acceptance of the name Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu as the governorship candidate of PDP in Ogun State during 2019 election before the ruling of a court which mandated INEC to replace his name with that of Senator Buruji Kashamu. These and many more are instances that are giving us reinforced assurances that the name of Alhaji Adekunle Saliu will eventually be on the final list of INEC for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State.

While pursuing our court case, we must state that a major victory had already been achieved by the group of Rep Tajudeen Adefisoye in SDP. We can emphatically state that the major plan of the political merchants to sell the governorship ticket of SDP to decampees that were waiting in the flanks to contest on the party’s platform, as usual, had already been frustrated. This in itself is one of our aims which we have already achieved.

Without being immodest, the political movement of Rep Tajudeen Adefisoye is of a fact far bigger than that of all the people he met at the party. While Adefisoye is vigorously pursuing the court case to have his candidate’s name restored on INEC list, he is also seriously considering all available options opened to him at the same time. In case the court case is not decided within the expected time frame, the next line of the decision of Rep Adefisoye will be made known to the public in due course.

In the meantime, we will like to register the utter displeasure of Rep Adefisoye to the warning issued to him by Gbenga Fasua on account of failing to attend the primary election conducted by his group. Here is a candidate for the forthcoming local government election that ought to be very busy with preparations for his election. Rep Adefisoye is a very busy man and he will no longer dignify anyone with responses on matters concerning SDP again.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: