Ondo: Yahaya Bello heads APC Primary Election Committee

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress APC has named Kogi State, Yahaya Bello as head of its Governorship Primary Election Committee for the July 20 exercise in Ondo State.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena who announced this in a statement on Thursday added that Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

While Olorogun O’tega Emerhor will serve as Secretary of the primary election committee, other members are Alwan Hassan, Chief Samuel Sambo, Hajia Binta Salihu, Mr. Emma Andy, Dr. Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe.

Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara would serve as Secretary of the appeal committee. Other members of the committee are Mr. Festus Fientes, Mr. Okon Owoefiak, Mr. Abba Isah, Alh. Umar Duhu, Hon. Sani El-katuzu, Mrs. Osuere Eunice, and Emeka Agaba.

“Both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat on Friday”, said Nabena.

