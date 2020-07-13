Kindly Share This Story:

. *** Doctored list favours defected deputy governor — Aspirants

By Dayo Johnson

NINE days to the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state, seven aspirants have rejected the alleged doctored delegates list for the election.

The seven of the aspirants include, Bode Ayorinde , Ebiseni Sola, Eyitayo Jegede, Kunlere Boluwaji, Okunomo Banji, Olafeso Eddy, and Gooday Erewa.

They, therefore, asked the party’s appeal panel of Adhoc delegates congresses led by the former governor of Gombe State, Mr Hassan Ibahim Dankwambo to nullify the manipulated list and revert back to the true results of the ad-hoc delegates ward congresses of the party.

Consequently, scores of the members of the party protested at the Alagbaka Secretariat of the party calling on the national leadership of the party to reverse the purported insertion of names into the delegates’ list.

The aspirants alleged the insertion of names in the list to favour the defected deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Three of the aspirants who spoke on behalf of others include Banji Okunomo, Eyitayo Jegede and Eddy Olafeso alleged that the action was perpetrated to favour Agboola Ajayi.

While addressing Dankwambo led appeal panel, Jegede described Chinda led committee as changer led electoral committee, Okunomo said the committee sold their integrity while Olafeso described them as electoral thieves.

A member of the party Board of Trustee, Chief Segun Adegoke who spoke on behalf of the elders’ council, said several congresses have been conducted in the state without complaints.

Adegoke said Chinda wanted to ruin the chances of PDP in Ondo State by perpetrating an electoral fraud that could destroy the party and cause crisis.

In his contribution, the Caretaker Committee chairman, Clement Faboyede described the change in the delegates list by Chinda led committee to favour an aspirant as a fraud.

Foboyede alleged that the committee led by Chinda intentionally did not give him a copy of the final results of the ad-hoc delegates ward congresses till he left because of his alleged fraudulent motive.

According to him, he got a copy 48 hours after Chinda had left Akure which he said was contrary to the party’s guideline.

Meanwhile, the defected deputy governor was not present at the hearing by the PDP appeal panel held at the party’s secretariat.

Responding to the allegations, the chairman of the Appeal panel, governor Dankwambo has promised to look into their complaints passionately

Dankwambo however, said that his pronouncement would not be the final because “it is the National Working Committee of the PDP in Abuja which represents the Supreme Court of the party on congresses that has the final say.

Reacting to the allegations against the defected deputy governor, his media aide Babatope Okeowo denied the allegations against him saying that the deputy governor has no access to the delegates list.

” Their attack on the deputy governor is misplaced, they should channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters.

” They are only jittery of the popularity of the deputy governor that’s why they are ganging up against him. He is a foundation member of the PDP and cannot be intimidated by anyone.

” This allegation coming from some PDP governorship aspirants is not only laughable and false but an attempt to blackmail the members of the committee who are in the state for the compilation of the adhoc delegates’ list for the July 20, 2020 party primary.

” The Deputy Governor has become the nightmare of his political adversaries within PDP and their allies in the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in the state because of his political capital and rising acceptance popularity.

“We, therefore, urge the general public and committed members of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) to disregard in its entirety these panicking measures to pull down the Deputy Governor at all cost.

” lt is highly embarrassing and disgraceful that some PDP gubernatorial aspirants could descend so low to telling lies that the Deputy Governor and his campaign team were in the hotel at night to bribe members of the committee.

“Hon Agboola Ajayi has said repeatedly that he is not desperate for PDP’s ticket but would make himself available for party members among the array of qualified aspirants of the party seeking the ticket of the party for October 10, 2020 governorship election”.

Okeowo added that ” The Deputy Governor and members of the Pre-election campaign committee are not deterred by this baseless and wicked lie being told about his person and that of his election team.

Vanguard News Nigeria

