Ondo Poll: Oyedele withdraws from contest in party’s best interest

A chieftain of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Hon. Daniel Orimisan, has said one of the leading contenders in the governorship race, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, withdrew from the race in the best interest of the party.

In a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday, Orimisan said “The news of the withdrawal of Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele from the gubernatorial contest of Ondo State may have come as surprise to his many supporters; but, the move was made in the best interest of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

“Engr. Oyedele is known to be a party man who also has a firm belief in the supremacy of the All Progressive Congress. In as much as the decision to withdraw from the governorship contest was a very hard one for him, the step taken by Engr. Oyedele appeared to be the only available option for him because of preceding circumstances.

Debunking the claim that he must have bowed out cowardly, Orimisan, however, lauds the virtues of Oyedele, who he describes as a man of impeccable character.

“As a man of impeachable integrity and a strong ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Engr. Oyedele could not have acted differently from what the presidency considers to be in the overall best interest of the ruling All Progressive Congress.

It should be noted that the number one dictate of party supremacy demands that personal ambition must not supersede the collective interest of a political party.

“Ordinarily, it is not in the known character of Engr. Oyedele to chicken out of any cause that he is convincingly committed to. Nonetheless, it would have been uncharitable of him to have forged ahead with the gubernatorial contest and ended up ostracizing himself from the reckoning of the national leadership of APC.

“Engr. Oyedele truly appreciates the quantum of love extended to him by his supporters within and outside of Ondo State. He equally appreciates their yearnings for a new dawn of governance in Ondo State. The successful technocrats however enjoin his numerous supporters to please show understanding with his latest decision to back Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for another term of office,” he said.

