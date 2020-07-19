Ondo PDP primary: Group alleges deputy gov offers delegates $1000 each

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Allegation of inducement of delegates ahead of Wednesday’s governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state is causing ripples in the party.

A group, Grassroot Movement fingered the defected deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi of making an offer of $1000 to each of the over 2000 delegates in the party.

But in a swift response, Babatope Okeowo, the Chief Press Secretary to Ajayi described the allegation as beer parlour gossip.

Okeowo said “we don’t react to beer parlour gossips, the deputy governor has been meeting with all delegates and has never promised to give anybody any money.

“We don’t need to buy their conscience before voting for the deputy governor.”

However, the coordinator of the group, Taiwo Akinfehinwa while speaking with newsmen in Akure said that they ” “won’t be surprise if an exercise that is supposed to be an avenue to choose a credible candidate for the party end up in the hands of the highest bidder.

Akinfehinwa alleged that “the deputy governor has perfected his plans on how each of his coordinator on the 18 local governments would distribute this money to the delegates before the commencement of the primary election.

“We have been informed by some of our party delegates that the deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has allegedly promised to offer each delegate $1000. On Wednesday in Ondo State, we may experience rain of dollar during the PDP governorship primary.

“Some of these delegates are already jubilating to cash out, while others felt that selling their votes may deny the party the great opportunity to produce a credible candidate and which may later spell a doom on the party during the main election.

Akinfehinwa therefore said ” we are calling on our delegates not to give room for money bag politicians to decide the fate of the party.

He added that “They should all remember that Agboola Ajayi cannot wash himself off from the maladministration of Governor Akeredolu Oluwarotimi’s government where he spent three and half years as second in command.”

