Ondo guber race: Appeal panel clears Erewa for primary

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

AS the race for the gubernatorial election in Ondo State hots up, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Appeal Panel for the election has cleared Prince Godday Erewa to contest for the ticket of the party in the July 22 primary election.

This was disclosed by the gubernatorial aspirant in a statement in Ibadan yesterday.

According to him, the panel which sat at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday cleared him of the issues raised by the Yakubu Dogara-led Screening Panel for the Ondo governorship primaries.

The PDP Screening Panel had last week disqualified two of the nine aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket ahead of the Ondo State governorship election on October 10, after checking their credentials.

He said with his clearance, the PDP now has eight aspirants jostling for the ticket of the party in the July 22 gubernatorial primary in the state.

Prince Erewa, who expressed his appreciation to the leadership of the PDP for allowing the aspirants to contest for the party’s ticket, saying it is evidence of the party’s democratic ethos.

He also thanked the members of the Appeal Panel for looking at his petition with fairness, saying members of the panel “exhibited a high level of sincerity by allowing justice to prevail”.

Prince Erewa said his vision for Ondo State is more visible to the global community through the core pillars of security, agriculture, education, tourism, sports development, aviation, and rapid industrialisation.

He said he is well-positioned to develop and make life better for the people of Ondo State.

He noted that he is endowed with the requisite knowledge, credential, and managerial acumen required of a transformational leader.

“Based on my experience and exposure as a grassroots politician, social crusader, and entrepreneur, I am imbued with the wherewithal to drive the desired change by creating new opportunities and platforms that would galvanize the state and place it on a steady path to sustainable socio-economic development. I am poised to leverage my expertise and knowledge to design thoughtful and effective public policies aimed at improving the lives of citizens of the state,” Erewa said.

The PDP governorship Appeal Panel is chaired by Gyang Istifanus Dung, with Uzoma Abonta as secretary.

Other members include Dayo Ogungbenro, Austine Umahi, Dan Orbih, GT Kataps, Theophilus Daka Shan, Ibrahim Kazaure, Kola Balogun, Bolanle Ogundiran, Rimafe Swawulu K, Hajiya Hassana Diko, and Christine Akpan.

