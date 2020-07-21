Ondo guber: Anxiety as eight aspirants vie for PDP ticket

Kindly Share This Story:

As Olafeso tasks Akeredolu to prepare for exit

By Dirisu Yakubu

All is now set for the governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ondo State as eight aspirants jostle for the sole ticket ahead of the October 10 election.

The exercise which takes place today (Wednesday) features top-notch contestants including a deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi who defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the PDP a few weeks ago; immediate past national vice chairman of the PDP, Eddy Olafeso and the 2016 governorship candidate of the party, Eyitayo Jegede.

Also in the race are Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, Ben Banji Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Godday Erewa and Barrister Sola Ebiseeni.

Meanwhile, ahead of today’s primary election, Dr Olafeso has urged Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to get set for an imminent defeat in the October 10th poll.

Olafeso, who chided the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration in the state said Ondo people are united in their quest to bring a new government in power “owing largely to the failure of APC to deliver on their mandate.”

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard, Olafeso said Ondo economy has remained in the doldrums since the APC assumed power, adding that “the people have now resolved to put an end to this shame.”

According to him, “the people are tired of the failure of the APC government to offer them basic amenities of life. In four years, they have not been able to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people. Promises have not been kept and the economy is in shambles.

“Unemployment remains at an all-time high and the government know not what to do to leverage on Ondo state resource endowment to turn things around.”

He dismissed insinuations of a rift among the eight aspirants adding that the electoral committee constituted to conduct the primary election would deliver a credible exercise.

“We are very optimistic that the process will be free, fair and credible. We are very united ahead of the primaries and we will rally behind whoever gets the ticket, provided the exercise is transparent.

“Reports of the rift are not true because we are going into this contest as a family.

“Governor Akeredolu should get ready to leave Government House because the people have resolved to institute a new government. So come October 10 this year, the people will speak, loud and clear,” he added.

Governor Bello Mutawallen of Zamfara State will oversee proceedings as chairman of the electoral committee which has earlier picked delegates expected to determine the party’s flag bearer.

