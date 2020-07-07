Vanguard Logo

Ondo: Gov Matawalle chairs electoral committee

By Dirisu Yakubu
Bello Metawalle

By Dirisu Yakubu

Governor Bello Matawallen of Zamfara State has been appointed to chair the ward congress electoral committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Ondo State governorship election.

The committee’s mandate is to elect three ad-hoc ward delegates in the 203 wards for the October 10 election in the state.

ALSO READ: Ondo: Akeredolu, ex-SSG trade words

A statement signed by the party’s national organising secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd) noted that the exercise is slated for Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Other members of the committee are Hon. Kingsley Chinda (secretary), Hon. Mrs Cynthia Abeje Egwa, Chief David Kolawole Vaughan and Chief Ginger Obinna Onwusibe.

