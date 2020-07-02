ONDO ELECTIONS: I’m not interested in politics – Olakunle Churchill

Kindly Share This Story:

… Commends group

As the primary elections in Ondo state draws close, a socio-political youth group has commenced a clarion call, seeking Dr. Olakunle Churchill as the most qualified candidate for the 2020 Ondo State Governorship elections.

Though, Churchill in a statement few hours ago commended the vibrant and proactive campaign of Ondo state Youths, but stated clearly his disinterest in such political ambition, as he reaffirmed his support for the government in power.

The youth had in their campaign hailed and applauded Dr. Churchill, the MD/CEO of Churchill Group and a reputable philanthropist in Nigeria, for role his series of support programs targeted at youth empowerment and poverty alleviation in Ondo state. According to reports the campaign for Dr. Churchill as the next Governor of Ondo state was premised on his recent “Say No To hunger Campaign” in Ondo state, which has assisted several households, communities and individuals in the state.

The youths of Ondo State had also earlier highlighted some of the magnanimous activities that upheld their choice of Candidacy for Dr. Churchill Olakunle ahead the governorship tussle in the state. Some of the highlights includes his educational scholarship programs to support underprivileged children in accessing good and standard education, as well as the series on empowerment initiatives through skill program and talent talent development, especially in areas of sports.

In a reaction from an Executive Member of Ondo State Youth, he described the support for Dr. Olakunle Churchill as one that cannot be stopped but though can be suspended. He maintained that though their proposed candidate wasn’t aware and may not be ready for such political ambition at the moment, the youths had already out of his overwhelming impact and benevolent gestures kicked-off his campaign.

Contrariwise, Dr. Olakunle announced his uninterest but assured them of his continued support toward youth, women and child development in Ondo state. Dr

Churchill is currently one of the youngest and most vibrant Entrepreneur and Philanthropist in Nigeria. His humanitarian activities and outreaches cut across Nigeria and communities across.

