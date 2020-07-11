Ondo Chief Judge rejects impeachment move against Deputy Governor

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson Akure

THE Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu has rejected the move by the state House of Assembly to impeach the defected deputy governor of the state, Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi.

Justice Akeredolu’s rejection was contained in her response to the House of Assembly letter directing her to constitute a seven-man impeachment panel to probe allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the state’s deputy governor.

The Chief Judge in her response rejected the request on the ground that the two-third majority required by the 1999 constitution for setting up of such a probe panel was not formed in the house of Assembly and that the matter was subjudiced.

The House of Assembly letter was signed by the Speaker Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun on behalf of the members.

Only 14 out of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the impeachment notice while nine other members dissociating themselves from the impeachment plot.

READ ALSO:

The nine members have also written a letter to the Chief Judge of the state, dissociating themselves from the ongoing plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state.

Recall that the deputy governor had equally approached the Federal High Court to halt his planned impeachment.

However, Justice Akeredolu in her letter with reference number CROD/1123/V.3/54 titled ‘Re: Request to set up seven-man panel pursuant to section 188(5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) said “In view of foregoing, the Honourable members of the House of the Assembly have not completed the constitutional process that will lead your good self to invite my humble self to set up a panel of seven to investigate allegations of gross misconduct as stipulated in the constitution.”

The letter added that “Furthermore, I wish to bring a letter which I received earlier today from Kayode Olatoke, SAN which tells me clearly that the matter of impeachment of Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor is subjudice.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: