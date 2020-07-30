Ondo bans social, public gathering during Eid-el Kabir celebration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government has banned all forms of social or public gathering during the Eid-el Kabir celebration in the State.

Chairman of the state Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi said this in Akure.

Fatusi said that the state government “will not tolerate any form of religious, social or public gathering during the 2020 Eid-el Kabir celebration in the State.

ALSO READ: Tension in Enugu as Ogbete traders screen aspirants for Aug 8 election

He said that “there is a need for the people to support the government in stemming down the spread of Coronavirus in the State.

The chairman enjoined “all Muslims to celebrate the festival with their families, in their homes. Fatusi appealed to Muslims “to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria and Ondo State in particular.

The emphasised that “Nigeria and Ondo State needs prayer at this particular time for God’s intervention in the battle against COVID-19.

He maintained that it is necessary every individual at all levels adhere to all precautionary measures against COVID-19 in order to make the society safe.

Prof. Fatusi also stressed that the government has not rescinded any of its directives targeted at curbing the pandemic.

He added that “it is necessary people adhere to the use of face mask, social and physical distancing, hand washing practice, personal hygiene and all other safety hints against COVID-19.

He then noted that “the Inter-ministerial Task Force and other security agencies at all levels, including the local governments across the State, have been mandated and mobilised to ensure compliance with the government’s directive.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: