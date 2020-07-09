Ondo Assembly directs Chief Judge to set up panel to investigate Deputy Governor

Kindly Share This Story:



Dayo Johnson Akure.

THE Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday directed the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Olarenwaju Akeredolu to set up a seven-man panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct levelled against the defected Deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

Recall that 14 lawmakers had signed an impeachment notice against Ajayi while nine dissociated themselves from the exercise.

The House of Assembly in a letter signed by the Speaker Rt Hon Bamidele Oleyelogun and dated July 7 to the Chief Judge of the state asked the Chief Judge to set up a seven man panel to investigate the allegations against Ajayi.

It was entitled “Request to set up a panel pursuant of S.188(5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

It reads ” You are hereby requested to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the notice of allegations of Gross Misconduct dated 7th July 2020 by members of the House against Hon. Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

“By the resolution of the House today, pursuant of S.118(3) and (4) of the 1999 constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended). It was resolved that the allegations be investigated forthwith.

” lt is in line with the above that I request that you set up a seven-man panel to conduct the said investigations as resolved by the Honourable House. And the panel shall, as soon as possible, report back to the House.

