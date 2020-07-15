Ondo: APC Youths protest against Indirect Primary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

A support group of the All Progressives Congress APC in Ondo State, Youth for Change Y4C on Wednesday stormed the national secretariat of the party in protest over the adoption of the indirect method of voting for the APC’s July 20 governorship primary election in the state.

The protesting youths warned of the possibility of the party leadership repeating its mistakes in Zamfara and Rivers where the party frivolously lost out of the race for the governorship and legislative seats.

The APC Youths read out a communique that they said was issued after their emergency National Executive Committee NEC meeting held on Wednesday and jointly signed by its National Spokesperson, Olayinka Ajayi, National Secretary, Abdullahi Dalhatu, and its National Coordinator, Okoye Ikechukwu.

They said the group would not sit back and allow the party to lose the election in the state to another party due to unpopular decisions.

The protesters were armed with various placards with inscriptions like: “No amount of intimidation can force Aketi on Ondo people; The voice of 11 aspirants is the voice of God. Don’t listen to a lone ranger; We insist on the direct primary in Ondo state, Direct primary or no primary; APC youth for change will not allow a repetition of Zamfara, Rivers in Ondo.”

Part of the communique read out by Ikechukwu states; “We appeal to our listening Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni and his team not to be deceived by the antics of these unpopular politicians in Ondo state who have lost touch with the people but insisting on contesting under our great party.

“That we find it appalling that out of 12 aspirants contesting in the primaries only one person is seriously rooting for indirect primary.

“That a subsisting case in court instituted by aggrieved members of the party challenging the constitutionality and validity of the ward, local government and State Executives purported to have emerged from a marred and compromised congresses of 2019 cannot and will not permit these persons to stand as delegates even if an indirect primary is adopted.”

Vanguard

