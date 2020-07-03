Ondo: APC rakes in ₦258.2m from sale of forms

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated the sum of ₦258.27 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms ahead of its July 20 Governorship Primary Election in Ondo State.

The incumbent governor of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, and ten other male aspirants paid ₦247.50 million at the rate of N22.5 million per expression of interest and nomination form.

The only female aspirant of the list, Mrs Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, however, paid N11.25 million in line with the party’s guidelines which slashes the fees by half for women and persons living with disabilities.

Vanguard recalls that while the expression of interest form was sold at N2.5 million, the nomination form went for N20 million.

At the close of the forms on Thursday, the twelve aspirants who obtained and submitted their forms were Gov. Akeredolu, Chief Olusola Oke, Dr. Michael Olusegun Abraham, and Chief Olubukola Adetula.

Others are the founding state chairman of the party, Chief Isaacs Duerimini Kekemeke, former deputy clerk of the National Assembly, Chief Olayide Adelami, Amb. Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimla, Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola, and Dr. Nathaniel Olumuyiwa Adojutelegan.

The only female aspirant in the pack, Mrs Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe is the daughter of the first executive governor of the old Ondo State, Chief Adekunle Ajasin.

