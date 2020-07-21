Ondo APC Primary: Akeredolu promised not to victimise those against his reelection ‐ Oyedele

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A governorship aspirant in the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Ondo State, Engineer Ife Oyedele said that governor Rotimi Akeredolu has promised not to victimise those against his reelection.

Oyedele who alongside three other aspirants stepped down for the incumbent governor before the Monday primary said that the governor gave the assurance during a peace meeting with the twelve aspirants of the party.

Speaking with newsmen after he addressed his supporters across the 18 council areas of the state, Oyedele denied demanding money from Akeredolu before stepping down for him.

“Let me say this, Governor Akeredolu has also promised that he will not victimise those who did not support his second term bid.

“Those who want to go to court, it is their own right to do so, but do it according to the law and we cannot afford to be distracted in the next four years.”

On the threat by some aspirants to challenge the Monday primary in court, Oyedele said “whatever they do, they must continue to work in the interest of the citizens of Ondo State.

“I have spoken to the Governor and he has promised that whatever it is that he has done that people are not pleased with, he will correct it and work for the interest of the people of Ondo State.

He maintained that the Interest of the state must be paramount.

Addressing his supporters on why he stepped down, the aspirant said his decision “was borne out of his desire to build a strong and united APC.

He said that his stepping down “should not be seen as being financially induced to pave way for Akeredolu but it is strictly in the interest of the party.

“l only negotiated the interest of Ondo State indigenes as regards federal appointments and recruitments.

“I did not ask them to refund or give me any money. I told the governors and others in the meeting that Ondo state must have a blueprint for development in order to guarantee the future of youths of Ondo State.

“I’ve remain consistent for the love of the party and the love of the nation and of course, Ondo State. So, I must take decisions that are in the best interest of the nation, the party and the state and the party.

“So, when it was time for me to take the decision in the interest of the party and the citizens of Ondo State, it was not difficult to bury my ego, to bury my needs and to take the decision that I consider to be in the best interest of the people.

Oyedele who is the Executive Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) added that his decision to step down “was done in the interest of the party stressing that the party’s decision is supreme hence the need to support the decision in the interest of the good of Ondo State.

According to him “The important thing is that we are working in the interest of the people of Ondo State. The most important thing to me is that we must build the APC family in Ondo State.

