Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

LESS than 12 hours to the Ondo state governorship primary election, the All Progressive Congress has changed the venue of the election.

The indirect primary was to be held in the 18 council areas of the state until it was changed late today.

Vanguard gathered that three designated centres would be used for accreditation of over 3000 delegates while the election would hold at the international event centre, the Dome in Akure, the state capital

The designated centres are Housing corporation in ljapo for the delegates from Northern senatorial District, St Thomases Aquinas college in Akure for the southern district delegates and Accarde in igbatoro road for the delegates from the central district.

Kindly Share This Story: