ONDO 2020: ZLP elects Rotimi Benjamin as its governorship candidate

AHEAD of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Zenith Labour Party has elected Hon Rotimi Benjamin as its candidate for the election.

The party’s governorship primary election which took place in Akure was through indirect primaries.

Benjamin, a Master of Business Administration degree holder of the Lagos State University, Ojoo, Lagos emerged in the primary.

The candidate who hails from Ilaje area of the state and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management FCIPM, polled 65 votes while his fellow aspirant Pastor Dr Olusegun Osho polled 20 votes.

About 90 delegates, five from each of the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State, participated, out of which five were absent.

Benjamin is the current vice president of NUPENG, Lagos Zone and was House of Representative Candidate of the ZLP for Ilaje-Ese Odo federal constituency in the March 2019 National Assembly election.

He was the State Organising Secretary of the Labour Party, a capacity in which he played a pivotal role in the election of Dr Olusegun Mimiko in the 2007 election.

Speaking during the primary, the State Chairman of the party, Dr Joseph Iranola Akinlaja, appreciated delegates and all members for their commitment to the vision of the party.

Akinlaja said the “party if voted in would continue and improve on the laudable achievements of Dr Mimiko who he said built more than 50 Mega Schools, improved tertiary education through massive infrastructure additions and near-free tuition, instituted a people-friendly health care system and delivered hundreds of community nominated rural projects among others.

In his acceptance speech, Benjamin promised to mainstream developmental initiatives premised on the social democratic paradigm of the Zenith Labour Party.

He said: “We have a history of being champions of the interest of the masses and have demonstrated in the years that our leader was in office as governor that governance is all about the common man,” he said.

The immediate past governor Dr Olusegun Mimiko who is the National leader of the Zenith Labour Party witnessed the election.

Mimiko who appreciated members for abiding with COVID-19 protocols called on them to commence person to person campaign using the instrumentalities of social media so as to compensate for the limitations imposed by the need to obey Covid19 prevention directives.

He said the party is known for setting examples, hence the orderly and rancour-free conduct of its primaries. Dr Olusegun Esho, from Akure South Local Government Area, emerged as the candidate’s running mate.

The exercise was monitored by INEC officials and representatives of security agencies.

