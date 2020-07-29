Ondo 2020: Why I picked Lucky Ayedatiwa as running mate ― Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has justified his choice of Hon Lucky Orimisan Ayedatiwa as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election.

Akeredolu who officially confirmed the choice of Ayedatiwa at the swearing-in ceremony of a commissioner and a Special Adviser in Akure said he possess verifiable credentials.

Ayedatiwa born in 1965 was a former member of the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC.

According to the governor, the decision was taken after making wide consultations with party leaders.

”The leaders of the party have made wide consultations to choose the most suitable candidate as Running Mate in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the State. We have concluded that Mr Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa is the appropriate choice given the prevailing circumstances in the political arena at present.”

”This person has been with us since the beginning of this political journey in 2012. In arriving at this choice, some important factors assisted the leaders of this great party.

“We have decided to sever ties with mediocrity and treachery.”

“There is indeed no art to find the mind’s construction in the face. We are also not in any position to change yesterday. We must, however, allow the experiences of the immediate past to guide our decision.”

”A candidate with verifiable credentials and pedigree has been chosen to complete the last part of the gubernatorial race.

“We may not have chosen a saint and the best but let it not be said that we, either wittingly or otherwise, settle for an avowed hater of human beings and good things, an enemy of his own people and a serial forger.

“We owe our people the duty of care in this regard” he added.

Identifying loyalty and honesty as the twin virtues needed to serve at the moment, Akeredolu said the people expect a fresh and dignifying breather from the choking rot of the immediate past.

“The general public has been treated to a cocktail of lies by those who recently disengaged from our administration, as well as those who were asked to step aside to allow those who displayed a genuine passion to serve come on board.

“Their hirelings are busy spreading falsehood and maligning personalities on social media. You must have heard or read about the comedy of errors enacted by some erstwhile principal officers of this administration.

“Those who allege exclusion from governance have been unable to tell the people, in specific terms, how that happened. No political appointee is owed any salaries and allowances. Only those who came into office believing that political appointments would aid the primitive acquisition of wealth have been disappointed. For us, it is good riddance to bad rubbish.”

Akeredolu, therefore, congratulated the new commissioner for Natural Resources, Hon. Idowu Otetubi and the Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development Summy Smart Francis and asked them to remain committed and steadfast to the service of the people.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: