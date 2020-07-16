Kindly Share This Story:

Defected deputy governor and a governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has said that the gang up against him by the other seven aspirants was because they see him as a threat to their ambitions.

Ajayi declared that “you can’t gang up against an aspirant that cannot win. This is a sign to affirm that I am a candidate to beat in any election and I am going to emerge victoriously in the party’s primary next week”

He spoke in Akure after another governorship aspirant, Chief Bamidele Akingboye campaign committee fused into his campaign committee ahead of the primary.

The deputy governor said he was not moved or threatened by the gang up considering his antecedents as a former Chairman of the local council, a former member of House of Representatives, and the current Deputy Governor of the state.

” l remain the only gubernatorial aspirant to beat in terms of political experience, exposure, and acceptability for the choice of PDP governorship ticket.

He attributed the gang up against him by other aspirants to his strength and acceptability.

Ajayi was optimistic that the PDP would dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election noting that the party has been enjoying massive support of the people of the state.

He assured members of the Akingboye campaign organisation that “we must all work together as big one family, we must not give room to discrimination and we must work together as a team to change the narrative in this state in order to get it right this time.

“Those who understand the political terrain should be voted for to turn around the state and we must work together to put an end to capital flight in Ondo state”

He, however, saluted the courage of Chief Akingboye for the support and sharing in his beliefs, visions, and mission for the state, saying the fusion of the two organisation will go a long way to translate to victory for the group.

Earlier, Akingboye had said that the fusion of the two groups became necessary in order to build a new Ondo state and liberate its people.

Akingboye said he decided to collapse his structures with Ajayi to shore up his chances in the gubernatorial primary election, saying “Ajayi has all that it takes to win the party’s ticket, we believe in him and share in his visions.

Vanguard

