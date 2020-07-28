Ondo 2020: SDP faction urges INEC to announce preferred candidate

Kindly Share This Story:

A faction of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has urged INEC to announce its preferred candidate out of the two candidates presented to it for the Oct. 10 governorship election.

A lawmaker representing Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency, Tajudeen Adefisoye, said this in the statement issued by his Senior Legislative Aide, Mr Richard Adeyemi, on Monday in Akure.

Adefisoye said that his faction, led by Dele Thomas, had, at the primary, produced Mr Adekunle Saliu as the candidate of SDP to INEC, as against Mr Peter Fasua’s candidacy produced by Mr Oladele Ogunbameru-led faction of the party.

According to the lawmaker, we have sent the name of our candidate, Mr Adekunle Saliu, to INEC, alongside his completed INEC form and the court summon.

“For now, we are waiting for the decision of INEC on the candidate to recognise.

“Saliu has fulfilled all the necessary guidelines of INEC, including filling of INEC form.

“We note with concern that the media space has been lately awash with the news of SDP producing two candidates for the Oct. 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

“It is pertinent to state that SDP only has only one gubernatorial candidate in the person of Alhaji Adekunle Saliu for the election.

“We really wonder how on earth will any serious faction of a political party that is worth its onion settle for a party secretariat as venue of its governorship primary election,” he said.

Adefisoye said that his faction conducted its governorship primary at Ondo Motel Plaza, with 16 local government party chairmen as well as 360 authentic delegates from all over the state in attendance.

He said that also in attendance at the primary were delegates from the national secretariat of SDP, INEC officials, journalists and security operatives, claiming that the primary conducted by the Ogunbameru-led faction was a nullity.

Ogunbameru had, however, told journalists that the primary conducted by his faction was the only one recognised by INEC.

The party’s National Vice Chairman (South West), Bade Falade, had also said that eight delegates from each of the 18 local government areas of the state participated in the exercise that elected Fasua.

He said that the primary that produced Fasua was reportedly attended by the state chairpersons of the party from Ebonyi, Edo, Ogun, Kogi, Rivers, Osun, Lagos, Delta, Adamawa and Akwa-Ibom states.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that until INEC declared the recognised candidate, it is not yet clear which of the factions will take charge of the party structure in the state.

NAN also reports that 14 political parties, including the SDP, are presenting candidates for the Oct. 10 governorship election.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: