Percentage of votes cast in each of the 18 LGA in APC primary gov election

By Dayo Johnson
1. Akoko north east: Akeredolu _ 96.03, Oke _ 2.97, Iji _ 1.0
2. Akoko north west: Akeredolu _ 87.67%, Oke _ 11.64% , Kekemeke_ 0.69%
3. Akoko south east: Akeredolu_ 93.82%, Oke_3.70%, Adojutelegan_ 1.23%, Kekemeke_0.16% , Void 0.16%
4. Akoko south west: Akeredolu_90.75%, Oke_7.14%, Anifowose_0.42%, Kekemeke_ 0.42%, void_1.26%
5. Akure north: Akeredolu_76.1%, Oke_23%, Kekemeke_0.44%, Void_0.44%
6. Akure south: Akeredolu 80.26%, Oke_19.07%, Void_0.67%
7. Ese_odo, Akeredolu_87.94%, Oke_2.12%, Kekemeke_7.09%, Iji_2.85%
8. Idanre . Akeredolu_ 96.57%, Oke_ 3.43%
9. Ifedore, Akeredolu_97.26%, Oke_2.05%, Void_0.69%
10. Ilaje, Akeredolu_ 76.35%, Oke 23.65%
11. Ile_oluji, Akeredolu_97.33%, Oke_2.67%
12. Irele, Akeredolu_82.43%, Oke_17.57%
13. Odigbo, Akeredolu_91.60%, Oke_7.73%, Iji_0.67%
14. Ondo East, Akeredolu_96.77%, Oke_1.93% ,Kekemeke_0.64%, Anifowose _0.64%
15. Ondo West, Akeredolu_91.8%, Oke_8.2%
16. Ose , Akeredolu_ 87.57%, Oke_11.18%, Adojutelegan_0.62%, Adelami_0.62%
17. Owo, Akeredolu_ 96.98%, Oke_1.20%, Adelami_1.82%
18. Okitipupa, Akeredolu_86.59%, Oke_12.29%, Iji_1.12%.
Total accredited voters: 3016.
Total vote cast: 2793.
Valid votes: 2760
Invalid votes: 33
** Scores
Segun Abraham- Nil
Olaiyide Adelami- 4
Bukola Adetula- Nil
Nathaniel Adojutelegan- 4
Rotimi Akeredolu – 2458
Jumoke Anifowose- 2
Awodeyi Akinsehinwa 1
Sola lji- 9
Isaaacs Kekemeke- 19
Jimi Odimayo- Nil
Olusola Oke- 262
Ife Oyedele 1