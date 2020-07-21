Breaking News
ONDO 2020: Percentage of votes cast in each of the 18 LGA in APC primary gov election

On 8:10 amIn Politicsby
Percentage of votes cast in each of the 18 LGA in APC primary gov election
Gov Rotimi Akeredolu casting his vote during the governorship primary election

By Dayo Johnson

1. Akoko north east: Akeredolu _ 96.03, Oke _ 2.97, Iji _ 1.0

2. Akoko north west: Akeredolu _ 87.67%, Oke _ 11.64% , Kekemeke_ 0.69%

3. Akoko south east: Akeredolu_ 93.82%, Oke_3.70%, Adojutelegan_ 1.23%, Kekemeke_0.16% , Void 0.16%

4. Akoko south west: Akeredolu_90.75%, Oke_7.14%, Anifowose_0.42%, Kekemeke_ 0.42%, void_1.26%

5. Akure north: Akeredolu_76.1%, Oke_23%, Kekemeke_0.44%, Void_0.44%

6. Akure south: Akeredolu 80.26%, Oke_19.07%, Void_0.67%

7. Ese_odo, Akeredolu_87.94%, Oke_2.12%, Kekemeke_7.09%, Iji_2.85%

8. Idanre . Akeredolu_ 96.57%, Oke_ 3.43%

9. Ifedore, Akeredolu_97.26%, Oke_2.05%, Void_0.69%

10. Ilaje, Akeredolu_ 76.35%, Oke 23.65%

11. Ile_oluji, Akeredolu_97.33%, Oke_2.67%

12. Irele, Akeredolu_82.43%, Oke_17.57%

13. Odigbo, Akeredolu_91.60%, Oke_7.73%, Iji_0.67%

14. Ondo East, Akeredolu_96.77%, Oke_1.93% ,Kekemeke_0.64%, Anifowose _0.64%

15. Ondo West, Akeredolu_91.8%, Oke_8.2%

16. Ose , Akeredolu_ 87.57%, Oke_11.18%, Adojutelegan_0.62%, Adelami_0.62%

17. Owo, Akeredolu_ 96.98%, Oke_1.20%, Adelami_1.82%

18. Okitipupa, Akeredolu_86.59%, Oke_12.29%, Iji_1.12%.

Total accredited voters: 3016.

Total vote cast: 2793.

Valid votes: 2760

Invalid votes: 33

** Scores

Segun Abraham- Nil

Olaiyide Adelami- 4

Bukola Adetula- Nil

Nathaniel Adojutelegan- 4

Rotimi Akeredolu – 2458

Jumoke Anifowose- 2

Awodeyi Akinsehinwa 1

Sola lji- 9

Isaaacs Kekemeke- 19

Jimi Odimayo- Nil

Olusola Oke- 262

Ife Oyedele 1

