Ondo 2020: Over 4500 delegates to vote in APC/PDP guber primaries

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Over 4500 delegates will vote in the governorship primaries of both the All Progressive Congress and Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo state.

Of this number, 2500 delegates would file out across the 18 council areas of the state to vote for the All Progressive Congress candidate for the October 10 this year governorship election.

The All Progressive Congress will hold their primary Monday while People Democratic Party has been fixed for Wednesday.

Twelve aspirants all together are contesting under the All Progressive Congress while eight are vying for the seat in the Peoples Democratic Party.

The twelve aspirants eyeing the ticket of the All Progressive Congress include, Dr Nat Adojutelegan, Olusegun Abraham, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, Olayide Adelami, Mrs Jumoke Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa, Bukola Adetula and Olusola Oke SAN.

Others include Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Hon DI Kekemeke Ese Odo, Jimi Odimayo and Sola Iji.

Aspirants contesting for the ticket in the Peoples Democratic Party include Dr Eddy Olafeso, Godday Erewa, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, Hon Banji Okunomo, Hon Sola Ebiseni, Senator Boluwaji Kunlere, deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi and Dr Bode Ayorinde.

In an interview, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaiye said that over 2,500 delegates would participate in the primary tomorrow (Monday).

Kalejaye said their “There would be 12 delegates from each of the 203 wards, 72 from the state executive. We have delegates from local government areas; we have House of Assembly and National Assembly members as automatic delegates. We also have special delegates.”

However, the Director of Media and Publicity in the Peoples Democratic Party, Zadok Akintoye said that over 2,000 delegates are expected to participate in the primary scheduled for Wednesday.

