Ondo 2020: Moves by aggrieved aspirants to dissolve Ondo APC Ward, LG, State Excos turned down

…As National Caretaker C’ttee insists on Indirect Primary

By Dapo Akinrefon

The move by 11 governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State to stop the indirect primary for the party primary has met a brick wall as Governor Bala Muni led National Caretaker Committee turned down the request.

It was gathered that aggrieved APC governorship aspirants like the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical Services, Niger/Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, Engr Ife Oyedele; Chief Olusola Oke and former Deputy Clerk of National Assembly, Mr. Olayide Adelami are now pressurising the National Caretaker Committee Executive Council to dissolve the Executive Councils of the party from the ward to state level to pave way for the election of a three-man Adhoc delegate that would vote during the indirect mode of primary scheduled to hold July 20.

It was further gathered that the request by the aggrieved aspirants, according to a source among the aspirants, has also been turned down because time was already against such a move.

The party national Caretaker committee need at least 21-day to notify INEC on whatever decision to be taken in respect of the primary election, a constitutional provision that can no longer be met.

Four of the Aspirants were also said to be in Lagos on Saturday to see an influential party leader to impress it on the National Caretaker Committee of the party on the need to either adopt direct primary or dissolve the current executive of the party to pave way for the election of adhoc delegates to vote during the primary.

The aspirants, according to one of them, were unable to meet the former Lagos state governor.

The aspirant said: “Unfortunately, we met a brick wall in Abuja. We were also unable to meet our leader yesterday in Lagos. We were told that the party had already communicated the decision to use indirect primary for Ondo to INEC since the reign of Adams Oshiomole as the party national chairman. It is now beyond their power. The constitution is against our advocacy.

“We are now pursuing the dissolution of party Excos from the state to the ward level because the faction of the party recognized by the National Caretaker Committee and INEC is under the control of the Governor. So if we go by indirect primary, it will be a waste of resources, time and energy for us.

“The most unfortunate factor working agsint us is the 21-day notice needed to notify INEC that has exceeded. Unknown to us, the Adam’s Oshiomole led National Working Committee (NWC) had written INEC for Indirect primary. The hands of the Mai Bala Muni caretaker committee are tied”, the source said.

